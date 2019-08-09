VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 0%. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.