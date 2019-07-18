VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparing side by side

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.76 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility and Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.63 beta is the reason why it is 463.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 254.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.