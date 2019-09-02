VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta and it is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 3,132.92% upside potential. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.30% and its consensus target price is $24. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.