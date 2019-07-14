VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

Since VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Volatility & Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 14.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 17.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.