VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Contrasting side by side

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.48 beta indicates that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Teligent Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Teligent Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Teligent Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.