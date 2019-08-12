VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Contrasting side by side

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1230.66 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.48 shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 5.2% respectively. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.