VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.48. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.