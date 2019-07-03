VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.90% -267.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$6 is the consensus target price of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 755.92%. The potential upside of the competitors is 131.90%. Given VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.33 shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.