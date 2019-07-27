VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.45 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.33 beta. Innoviva Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 66 Current Ratio and a 66 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 80.7%. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Innoviva Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.