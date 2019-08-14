VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a 4,483.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. On the other hand, Immune Design Corp.’s potential upside is 1.37% and its average target price is $5.93. Based on the data delivered earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Immune Design Corp., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.35% of Immune Design Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.