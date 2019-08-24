VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk & Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.48. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a 3,628.18% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 27.63% and its consensus target price is $3.88. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 50.3% respectively. About 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.