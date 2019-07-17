VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Contrasting side by side

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 233.48 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.33 beta. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, which is potential -14.65% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.