VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparing side by side

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.01 N/A 2.79 20.85

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. which has a 27.1 Current Ratio and a 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a 4,436.08% upside potential and an average price target of $22. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 48.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.