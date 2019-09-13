VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 0.72%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.