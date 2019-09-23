VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 42 6.72 N/A 2.05 26.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta, while its volatility is 148.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Anika Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.