VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) Analysts See $-0.15 EPS; SEEDO COMMON SHARES (SEDO) Sellers Increased By 26.47% Their Shorts

Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report $-0.15 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.10% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 66,643 shares traded. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has declined 59.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VTGN News: 19/03/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives a Notice of Allowance for Another Key U.S. Patent Covering Oral Formulations of AV-101; 05/04/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Study of AV-101 for Major Depressive Disorder; 23/05/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of U.S. Patent for Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Joint Injuries with Stem; 02/05/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for Japanese Patent regarding Methods of Production for AV-101; 05/04/2018 – VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ELEVATE ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – RECEIVES EUROPEAN PATENT REGARDING METHODS OF PRODUCTION FOR AV-101; 23/05/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of U.S. Patent for Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Joint Injuries with Stem Cell-Derived Chondrocytes and Cartilage; 10/04/2018 – VistaGen Therapeutics Receives European Patent regarding Methods of Production for AV-101; 07/03/2018 VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for a Key U.S. Patent Covering Treatment of Depression with AV-101

SEEDO CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEDO) had an increase of 26.47% in short interest. SEDO’s SI was 8,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 26.47% from 6,800 shares previously. With 18,600 avg volume, 1 days are for SEEDO CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEDO)’s short sellers to cover SEDO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 1,000 shares traded. Seedo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEDO) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $51.19 million. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells.

Seedo Corp. focuses on the development and distribution of home growing automated machines for various herbs and vegetables worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.41 million. It also develops herbs and vegetables commercial container. It currently has negative earnings.