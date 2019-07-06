Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

We are comparing Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Sporting Goods companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor Inc. 9 0.24 N/A -10.68 0.00 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 5 0.20 N/A 0.55 7.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vista Outdoor Inc. and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -2% Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 0.00% 38.3% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Vista Outdoor Inc.’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has a 0.07 beta which is 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vista Outdoor Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Vista Outdoor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc. and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 47.39% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13. Competitively the consensus target price of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is $8, which is potential 90.93% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Vista Outdoor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vista Outdoor Inc. and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 94.1%. About 0.8% of Vista Outdoor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vista Outdoor Inc. 7.62% 15.79% 0% -31.35% -31.89% -16.65% Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. -1.84% -12.53% -25.26% -14.8% -7.59% -2.74%

For the past year Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Vista Outdoor Inc.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. Its Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards. This segment also provides safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, including laser rangefinders; hydration packs and water bottles; binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; and holsters, duty gear, bags and packs. It provides its products under the Alliant Powder, Bee Stinger, Bell, Blackburn, BLACKHAWK!, BollÃ©, Bushnell, Butler Creek, C-Preme, CamelBak, Camp Chef, CÃ©bÃ©, Champion Target, CoPilot, Eagle, Final Approach, Giro, Gold Tip, GunMate, Gunslick Pro, Hoppe's, Jimmy Styks, Krash, M-Pro 7, Millett, Night Optics, Outers, Primos, Raskullz, Redfield, Serengeti, Simmons, Tasco, Uncle Mike's, and Weaver brand names. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, reloading equipment, and shooting gears; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, and optics. Further, the companyÂ’s stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and other services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost River, and SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse brand names. As of August 14, 2017, the company operated 85 retail stores in 22 states. SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.