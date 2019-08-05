Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Reaches $7.37 After 3.00% Up Move; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Boosted New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 35.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky acquired 51,600 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 196,600 shares with $17.71M value, up from 145,000 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $15.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.10% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.94. About 886,918 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

The stock of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 160,685 shares traded. Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has declined 54.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTO News: 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR SEES YEAR EPS $0.10 TO $0.30; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR 4Q LOSS/SHR 28C; 29/03/2018 – N.J. Pension Sells Stake in Firearms Manufacturer Vista Outdoor; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR PLANS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Fairholme Capital Management Buys 4.9% of Vista Outdoor; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR LOWERS DEBT YEAR OVER YEAR BY $206M; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Intends to Begin Portfolio Reshaping Immediately, Anticipates Executing Any Strategic Alternatives by End of Fiscal Year 2020; 29/03/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR NAMES MIGUEL “MICK” LOPEZ AS CFO; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey’s pension sold remaining stake of weapons maker Vista Outdoor as scrutiny on gunmakers intensifies; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Exits Position in Vista OutdoorThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $420.25 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $7.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VSTO worth $12.61 million more.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $420.25 million. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards.

More notable recent Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Market Morning: Weekend Massacres, Iran Strikes Again, US Blames China, Gold & Bitcoin Pop – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Gun Stocks on the Move in Wake of Deadly Mass Shootings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vista Outdoor Announces Sale of Savage Brand – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vista Outdoor: Selling Assets In Order To Shrink – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.