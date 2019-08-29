Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Reaches $5.56 After 7.00% Up Move; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Last Week

The stock of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 412,736 shares traded. Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has declined 54.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTO News: 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/03/2018 Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoor To Increase Focus On Ammunition Business, Reported Wider-than-expected Loss — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Intends to Begin Portfolio Reshaping Immediately, Anticipates Executing Any Strategic Alternatives by End of Fiscal Year 2020; 15/05/2018 – Fairholme Adds Vista Outdoor: 13F; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR LOWERS DEBT YEAR OVER YEAR BY $206M; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoor Announces Strategic Business Transformation Plan; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR SAYS OPTIONS FOR OPS OUTSIDE OF CORE BUSINESSES; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vista Outdoor Otlk To Developing From Stable; 29/03/2018 – Vista Outdoor Names Miguel “Mick” Lopez as Chief Fincl OfficerThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $321.11 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $5.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VSTO worth $22.48 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pendragon PLC has GBX 28 highest and GBX 10 lowest target. GBX 23.33’s average target is 120.09% above currents GBX 10.6 stock price. Pendragon PLC had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) rating on Thursday, March 21. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 26 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of PDG in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) rating on Thursday, April 18. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 23 target. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, June 17. The stock of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 13. Berenberg maintained Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. See Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 10.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 10.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 22.00 New Target: GBX 10.00 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 23.00 New Target: GBX 19.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 25.00 New Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 24.00 New Target: GBX 22.00 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 26.00 New Target: GBX 23.00 Maintain

More notable recent Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Vista Outdoor Are Plunging Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New record low for Vista Outdoor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Vista Outdoor Completes Sale of Gun Business. Is Its Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $321.11 million. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards.