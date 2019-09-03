Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Reaches $5.21 After 9.00% Down Move; Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Shorts Raised By 0.24%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) had an increase of 0.24% in short interest. BHC’s SI was 11.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.24% from 11.01 million shares previously. With 3.98 million avg volume, 3 days are for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s short sellers to cover BHC’s short positions. The SI to Bausch Health Companies Inc’s float is 3.18%. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 775,665 shares traded. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has risen 10.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500.

The stock of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 191,337 shares traded. Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has declined 54.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTO News: 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR PLANS TO BEGIN PORTFOLIO RESHAPING IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VISTA OUTDOOR INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘DEVELOPING’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR SEES 2019 SALES $2.205B TO $2.265B; 09/03/2018 Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vista Outdoor Otlk To Developing From Stable; 29/03/2018 – Vista Outdoor Names Miguel “Mick” Lopez as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Fairholme Capital Management Buys 4.9% of Vista Outdoor; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Vista Outdoor; 02/05/2018 – Despite plans to exit gun manufacturing, Vista Outdoor is expected to have one of the largest spaces on the exhibitor floor at National Rifle Association convention this week in DallasThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $282.60 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $4.74 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VSTO worth $25.43M less.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, makes, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others.

Among 4 analysts covering Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bausch Health Companies has $5400 highest and $18 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 52.37% above currents $21.33 stock price. Bausch Health Companies had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. TD Securities upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2800 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

More notable recent Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Bausch Health Looks Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bull Signal Flashing for BHC Stock After Analyst Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals readies IPO – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bausch Health Results: Improvement, But Nobody Cares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bausch Health Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vista Outdoor Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New record low for Vista Outdoor – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Vista Outdoor Completes Sale of Gun Business. Is Its Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.