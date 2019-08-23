Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Reaches $5.09 After 9.00% Down Move; Kdi Capital Partners Has Decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding By $3.29 Million

The stock of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 495,714 shares traded. Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has declined 54.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTO News: 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures of About $60M; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR PLANS TO BEGIN PORTFOLIO RESHAPING IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR 4Q LOSS/SHR 28C; 29/03/2018 – Vista Outdoor Names Miguel “Mick” Lopez as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoor Aims to Exit Several Brands, Including Firearms; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR SEES YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $60M; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoor To Increase Focus On Ammunition Business, Reported Wider-than-expected Loss — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoor Announces Strategic Business Transformation PlanThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $293.68 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $4.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VSTO worth $26.43M less.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 43.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 51,412 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 67,086 shares with $4.31 million value, down from 118,498 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 1.70M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $293.68 million. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.12 million for 20.79 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

