Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Sporting Goods company, Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vista Outdoor Inc. has 97.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 83.00% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Vista Outdoor Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Vista Outdoor Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor Inc. 985,738,831.62% -71.50% -30.10% Industry Average 5.12% 27.68% 9.70%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Vista Outdoor Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor Inc. 57.37M 6 0.00 Industry Average 67.51M 1.32B 20.50

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.33 2.50

Vista Outdoor Inc. currently has an average target price of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 121.84%. As a group, Sporting Goods companies have a potential upside of 64.84%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Vista Outdoor Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vista Outdoor Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vista Outdoor Inc. 0.14% -19.46% -16.76% -29.96% -54.89% -36.56% Industry Average 4.15% 5.40% 4.46% 18.86% 46.80% 18.04%

For the past year Vista Outdoor Inc. had bearish trend while Vista Outdoor Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vista Outdoor Inc. are 3 and 1.9. Competitively, Vista Outdoor Inc.’s peers have 3.01 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vista Outdoor Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vista Outdoor Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Vista Outdoor Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vista Outdoor Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.77 which is 23.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vista Outdoor Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vista Outdoor Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. Its Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards. This segment also provides safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, including laser rangefinders; hydration packs and water bottles; binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; and holsters, duty gear, bags and packs. It provides its products under the Alliant Powder, Bee Stinger, Bell, Blackburn, BLACKHAWK!, BollÃ©, Bushnell, Butler Creek, C-Preme, CamelBak, Camp Chef, CÃ©bÃ©, Champion Target, CoPilot, Eagle, Final Approach, Giro, Gold Tip, GunMate, Gunslick Pro, Hoppe's, Jimmy Styks, Krash, M-Pro 7, Millett, Night Optics, Outers, Primos, Raskullz, Redfield, Serengeti, Simmons, Tasco, Uncle Mike's, and Weaver brand names. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.