Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Reaches $6.16 After 7.00% Down Move; Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)’s Sentiment Is 1

The stock of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 404,842 shares traded. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $506.41M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $5.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VIST worth $35.45 million less.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (IGI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 8 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 8 decreased and sold their stock positions in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 935,314 shares, down from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $227.45 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

More notable recent Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust: A Modest 5.45% Yield That’s Not Really Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Aurora Cannabis Beats Apple in 1 Intriguing Way – The Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” published on May 18, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 166,817 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 14,669 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 43,659 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,300 shares.

It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 10.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.