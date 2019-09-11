Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Reaches $5.58 After 7.00% Down Move; Truepoint Decreased Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stake

Truepoint Inc decreased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 53.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Truepoint Inc holds 2,523 shares with $294,000 value, down from 5,415 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 857,390 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT

The stock of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 256,609 shares traded. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $487.56M company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $5.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VIST worth $34.13 million less.

Among 6 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. JM Smucker has $13200 highest and $9300 lowest target. $114.83’s average target is 6.13% above currents $108.2 stock price. JM Smucker had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Friday, June 7 with “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Guggenheim has “Sell” rating and $9300 target. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $245.06M for 12.41 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 87,156 shares to 1.13 million valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 19,718 shares and now owns 2.58 million shares. Vanguard Tax (VEA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.09% or 92,311 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn invested in 207 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Envestnet Asset Management reported 83,439 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 8,888 shares. Tru Commerce Of Vermont reported 0.11% stake. Blair William & Il invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.38% or 56,900 shares. Cardinal Capital reported 25 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Pennsylvania Trust Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.68% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 42,577 shares. Rech & Mngmt owns 238 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm in Latin America. The company has market cap of $487.56 million. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. It has a 398.57 P/E ratio.