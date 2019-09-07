Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Comparing side by side

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 48 6.83 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vista Gold Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vista Gold Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -6.7% -3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.48 beta. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s 140.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.4 beta.

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vista Gold Corp. Its rival Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.6 respectively. Vista Gold Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Vista Gold Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s potential downside is -0.81% and its consensus price target is $59.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vista Gold Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.9% and 78.1%. Insiders held 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited -2.65% 4% 27.55% 21.78% 24.54% 29.28%

For the past year Vista Gold Corp. was more bullish than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited beats Vista Gold Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.