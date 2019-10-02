Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; National General Holdings Corp. Has 1.69 Sentiment

Analysts expect Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) to report $-0.03 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Vista Gold Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 3,550 shares traded. Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical VGZ News: 06/03/2018 VISTA GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Vista Gold Corp. Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vista Gold Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGZ)

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 93 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 55 cut down and sold their equity positions in National General Holdings Corp.. The investment professionals in our database now own: 54.81 million shares, up from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding National General Holdings Corp. in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 44 Increased: 64 New Position: 29.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. The company has market cap of $107.98 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. It currently has negative earnings.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 10.82 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $76.99 million for 8.10 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.

Msd Partners L.P. holds 6.02% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. for 2.16 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 5.25 million shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 695,775 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 2.48% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 534,562 shares.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 146,603 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) has declined 8.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25;