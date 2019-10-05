Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Amkor Technology (AMKR)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Analysts expect Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to report $-0.02 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Vista Gold Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.825. About 81,899 shares traded. Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) has risen 45.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.23% the S&P500.

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 75 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 66 sold and decreased stock positions in Amkor Technology Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 91.50 million shares, up from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Amkor Technology Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 123,528 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 64,380 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.26% in the stock. Denali Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 123,900 shares.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 47.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.27 million for 35.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.24M shares traded or 48.33% up from the average. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has risen 2.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

