Vista Capital Partners Upped By $832,572 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES (CRBTF) Shorts Increased By 303.45%

CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:CRBTF) had an increase of 303.45% in short interest. CRBTF’s SI was 70,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 303.45% from 17,400 shares previously. With 925,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:CRBTF)’s short sellers to cover CRBTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 12.07% or $0.0055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.04. About 23,260 shares traded. Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRBTF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 139.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vista Capital Partners Inc acquired 468 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Vista Capital Partners Inc holds 804 shares with $1.43M value, up from 336 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $870.43B valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $64.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1759.66. About 2.74 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. provides blockchain and cryptocurrency payment processing technology with end-to-end payment solutions. The company has market cap of $2.44 million. It also offers software system for recurring billing and client to client financing by allowing clients to pay for goods and services. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRBTF) news was published by Wallstreetpr.com which published an article titled: “CRBTF: The New Kid on the Blockchain with Big Plans Ahead – WallStreetPR” on July 23, 2018.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 3.16% stake. Curbstone Corp stated it has 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomasville Bancshares holds 10,490 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 122,470 are held by Ing Groep Nv. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability has invested 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 1.5% or 2,996 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.3% or 697 shares. 7,032 were reported by Stoneridge Investment Prns Ltd Liability. Bath Savings Trust holds 3,800 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsrs has 1,028 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cordasco holds 76 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,607 shares. Profund Ltd holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 47,289 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18.