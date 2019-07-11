Vista Capital Partners Trimmed Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holding by $337,512 as Market Valuation Rose; Cummins (CMI) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $68.68 Million as Stock Price Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 206.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 437,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,998 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.46 million, up from 211,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $167.78. About 364,877 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.86 million market cap company. It closed at $8.9 lastly. It is down 5.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 191,400 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. 359,482 were accumulated by Vista Cap Prtnrs. Blackrock invested in 1,104 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Parthenon Limited, Kentucky-based fund reported 179,808 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on February 08, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 09, 2018.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 425,025 shares to 16,630 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 4.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,400 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Communication Of Vermont reported 2,918 shares. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 0.89% or 34,854 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,987 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 112,414 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corporation reported 128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 14,201 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Com owns 534 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 17 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,678 shares. Wagner Bowman accumulated 0.52% or 13,837 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Commonwealth Fin Pa holds 4,587 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Com invested in 0.16% or 12,625 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Windward Cap Ca reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).