Vista Capital Partners Trimmed Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holding by $337,512 as Market Valuation Rose; As Novagold Res (NG) Share Price Rose, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Position

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 3.07 million shares traded or 8.60% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 265 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Bancorp Of America De owns 1,200 shares. James Inv Inc has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 359,482 are owned by Vista Capital Ptnrs. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock holds 0% or 1,104 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 179,808 are owned by Parthenon Limited Company.

