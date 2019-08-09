Vista Capital Partners Stake in Portland General Elec (POR) Has Increased by $928,761; Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 3,555 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.79 million, down from 3,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 601,751 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 94,459 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PGE (POR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Opus One Solutions seeks to help utilities modernize the grid – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares to 14,272 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Cap Mngmt has 14,810 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 183,199 shares. Jane Street Lc holds 3,868 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 17,956 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 10,940 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,570 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 18,540 shares stake. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc owns 174 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 38 shares. The Massachusetts-based Invest Ser has invested 0.28% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Pittenger And Anderson reported 175 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 483 shares to 47,310 shares, valued at $3.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “APS can’t prove it followed rules prior to shut-off that led to woman’s death, regulators say – Phoenix Business Journal” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “APS to Request Proposals for New Solar and Wind Resources – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “APS’ top exec to answer ACC’s power shutoff questions in September – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.