Vista Capital Partners Raised Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $832,572 as Market Value Declined; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Diageo Plc (DEO) Position by $439,937

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $166.74. About 439,788 shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,482 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI).

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

