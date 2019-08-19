Vista Capital Partners Raised Its Holding in Portland General Elec (POR) by $928,761; Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Valuation Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 466,097 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 61.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 39,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 63,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,423 shares to 36,623 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 34,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.49 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. 6 were reported by Hudock Capital Lc. Shine Investment Advisory reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Addison Capital invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tcw Grp Incorporated holds 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 629,537 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Co LP has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 558 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 5.17 million shares. Regent Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.84% or 61,365 shares in its portfolio. Cap Management Assoc Ny reported 0.49% stake. Clearline Capital Lp invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Delta Management Lc holds 1.89% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 70,920 shares. Synovus reported 59,632 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 42,875 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 250,000 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 6,062 shares in its portfolio.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $114.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH).