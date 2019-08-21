Vista Capital Partners Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $832,572 as Valuation Declined; Old West Investment Management Holding in Cameco (CCJ) Increased by $7.64 Million

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $21.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.25. About 1.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 916,715 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 375,129 shares to 933,487 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 223,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares to 14,272 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Llc has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,363 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 5.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Services Automobile Association holds 2.11% or 459,240 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 49,711 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.38% stake. Ems LP invested in 48,610 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stanley invested in 0.09% or 200 shares. Westfield Cap Management Co LP has 2.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.96% or 836 shares in its portfolio. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited holds 3,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ithaka Gru Limited Liability Co holds 7.24% or 25,520 shares. Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% or 384 shares.