Vista Capital Partners Maintains Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $2.41 Million; Share Value Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 2.70M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.76. About 1.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 618 are owned by Everett Harris Ca. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1,925 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,011 shares. 6,013 are held by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 1,931 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Llc invested in 0.11% or 1,070 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,100 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 47,402 shares. Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Llc has 3.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2.53 million shares. First National Tru accumulated 13,736 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ajo Lp owns 14,105 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

