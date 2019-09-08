Vista Capital Partners Lowered Position in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) by $337,512 as Stock Value Rose; Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Cut Position as Valuation Declined

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 1,389 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 98,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 289,385 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 388,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 3.46M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.49M were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc reported 91,195 shares. 10,300 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Co. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Loomis Sayles Com Lp accumulated 0% or 1,953 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 47,413 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 6.12M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 63,900 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 171,253 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 13,224 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 65,735 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,075 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 16,242 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 13.78 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $146.67 million for 7.56 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares to 129,033 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers by 19,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” on November 13, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” published on May 09, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” on October 17, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “A strong quarter validates Jewett-Cameron’s strategy shifts – Portland Business Journal” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.