Vista Capital Partners Lowered Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stake as Valuation Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Raised Position by $1.23 Million

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 190 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 11,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 15,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,546 shares to 6,654 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 9,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,909 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

