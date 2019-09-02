Vista Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) by $337,512; Holder Hartline Investment Has Lifted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, up from 5,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 5 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.