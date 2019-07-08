Vista Capital Partners Lowered Its Position in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) by $337,512; Page Arthur B Stake in Chevron (CVX) Increased by $325,335 as Share Price Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36M market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 3,120 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 1.87 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Basic Materials Companies to Consider as Trade War Rages On – GuruFocus.com” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron: A Look At A Cannibal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 13, 2016. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “HomebuilderStocks.com – Homebuilder stocks investor research with directory of Homebuilders Stocks, construction stocks, contractor stocks, infrastructure stocks, stock news and more at Investorideas.com – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vista Cap Ptnrs Inc holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 68,728 shares or 0% of the stock. James Rech owns 7,350 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 2 shares. Parthenon Ltd owns 179,808 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 1,104 are held by Blackrock Inc. Moreover, Renaissance Limited has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Lifeplan Group Inc Incorporated holds 1,030 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 18,737 shares stake. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 9,410 shares. Icon Advisers invested 2.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Corecommodity Management Limited Liability reported 7,280 shares. Tdam Usa has 62,500 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc owns 2.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 261,922 shares. Assets Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.75% stake. Spc Incorporated reported 4,484 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel owns 55,419 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Central Bancshares Co has 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,330 shares. Barry Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 2,479 shares. Srb has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,097 shares.