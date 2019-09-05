Vista Capital Partners Lowered Its Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stake as Market Value Rose; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Increased Position in Mednax (MD) by $585,171 as Stock Price Declined

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 1,135 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 77.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 21,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 49,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 28,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 849,163 shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” on November 13, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “A strong quarter validates Jewett-Cameron’s strategy shifts – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Rech invested in 0% or 7,350 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 68,728 shares. Vista Ptnrs has 0.65% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Parthenon Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 1,200 shares.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,879 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $91.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 33,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.