Vista Capital Partners Lifted Stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by $928,761; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered by $310,460 Its Holding

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 505,625 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,111 shares. Force Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 5.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. 12,117 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Greylin Mangement owns 5,735 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Greatmark Investment Incorporated stated it has 86,922 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Advsrs Lc has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carroll Associate accumulated 104,356 shares or 1.86% of the stock. 8,867 were reported by Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd. Huntington Bankshares has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantum Cap Mngmt stated it has 11,391 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Services holds 0.05% or 1,426 shares in its portfolio. Covington Inc stated it has 33,451 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 761,502 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,934 shares to 121,964 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 4,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 200,275 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested 0.07% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Us Bancorporation De accumulated 8,341 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,250 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Mgmt. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd holds 30,756 shares. Natixis LP holds 12,787 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 152,447 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 47 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). First Mercantile accumulated 0.06% or 4,742 shares. 17,956 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 61,105 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares to 359,482 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH).