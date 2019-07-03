Vista Capital Partners Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Harris Associates LP Decreased Citigroup (C) Holding by $3.13 Million

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 50,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 37.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33B, down from 37.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

