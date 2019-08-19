Vista Capital Partners Lifted Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $832,572 as Shares Declined; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $8.65 Million

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares to 77,727 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year's $2.07 per share. LOW's profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 310,930 shares. Atria Invests Llc accumulated 30,586 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Co has 20,170 shares. Dorsal Capital Lc stated it has 1.05M shares or 7.52% of all its holdings. Inr Advisory Service Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Captrust Advsrs has 0.56% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Legacy Private holds 3,907 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division holds 0.16% or 11,071 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt invested 1.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Modera Wealth Mgmt holds 0.08% or 3,727 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.3% or 1.35M shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings. They expect earnings per share and related financial metrics.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot Inc has 11,090 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Dillon Associates Inc has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.12% or 4,035 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Lc has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rmb Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.22% or 4,808 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Communication Na has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,514 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 3,054 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Manor Road Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 38,000 shares for 11.8% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Invest & Counsel Llc reported 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree LP invested in 0.03% or 3,641 shares. Howland Management Ltd Llc holds 1,434 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 2.31% or 3,001 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH).