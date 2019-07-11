Vista Capital Partners Increases Stake in Portland General Elec (POR); Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Lifted Its Holding

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 359,841 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 19.12M shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,419 shares to 34,669 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 5,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,202 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 845 shares valued at $30,036 was made by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.03M are held by Principal Fin Group. Capital Rech Invsts accumulated 4.05M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Management Lc has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Merchants has 0.63% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 97,881 shares. Creative Planning holds 312,827 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 33,047 were accumulated by Freestone Ltd Liability Com. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,996 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 50.34M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt owns 0.28% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 24,248 shares. Guardian Capital LP holds 0.03% or 41,943 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 76,662 shares. Van Eck Corp reported 1.51 million shares. Guggenheim Cap invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Advisory Research holds 0.28% or 363,473 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 1.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 913,211 shares. First Tru Lp reported 607,187 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc owns 225 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 139,760 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Co reported 9,431 shares stake. Moreover, Waddell Reed Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Old Republic Intl Corp has 182,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 7,322 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prns. Legal And General Group Pcl reported 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 0.02% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 12,391 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co holds 388,876 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 11,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vista Capital Prtn reported 39,952 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.09% or 44,300 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares to 27,722 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF).