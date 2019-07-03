Vista Capital Partners Increases Position in Portland General Elec (POR); Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $894,400

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 386,317 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 11,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 12.45 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.40 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 284 shares to 4,768 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,708 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited accumulated 28,564 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 192,321 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 128,087 shares. Hightower Lta holds 0.37% or 35,390 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 67,454 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 28,090 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3,144 are held by Mcgowan Grp Asset Management Incorporated. Culbertson A N & holds 1.94% or 83,404 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability invested in 30,418 shares. Smith Salley & Associates has 123,686 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 26,264 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hirtle Callaghan Ltd has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Earnest Prns Limited Com holds 708 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares to 359,482 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 61,105 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Heartland Advisors has invested 0.76% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). D E Shaw And invested in 315,052 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 138,696 were reported by Phocas Financial Corp. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma stated it has 98,891 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited reported 8,800 shares. Smithfield Trust Commerce reported 3,925 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP owns 24,585 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.11% or 28,023 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company accumulated 175,120 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). American Investment Service Inc has invested 0.28% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 0.04% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

