Vista Capital Partners Holds Position in Portland General Elec (POR); West Family Investments Increased Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Holding by $1.35 Million; Stock Price Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $619.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 64,885 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 264,921 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 484,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Evergreen Cap Mngmt accumulated 84,000 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 154,164 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs LP has invested 0.13% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 305,822 were reported by Westwood Hldg Grp. The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 70,700 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Brookfield Asset owns 3.11M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cohen & Steers owns 0.01% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 277,282 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 33,932 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 364,874 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 15 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 183,199 shares. James Rech Inc invested in 0.09% or 25,340 shares. Qs Ltd has 0.11% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 195,834 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 21,160 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Prudential Financial reported 548,083 shares. 2,570 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com. Birch Hill Lc reported 0.04% stake. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 9.74 million shares. 16,002 were accumulated by Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).