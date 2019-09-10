Vista Capital Partners Holding In Portland General Elec (POR) Was Raised; As Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Shares Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Has Increased Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 53,483 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 317,888 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 4.68M shares to 7.69M shares, valued at $306.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 842,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.68 million shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews has 2,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Co owns 2,717 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Cwm Ltd invested in 9 shares. Pnc Finance Gp reported 340 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 3,794 shares stake. Marcato Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.07% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 2,360 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc stated it has 589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Riggs Asset Managment Comm reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 5,755 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 27,303 are held by Millennium Limited Liability.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $114.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,722 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).