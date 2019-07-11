Vista Capital Partners Holding in Portland General Elec (POR) Has Increased by $928,761 as Shares Rose; As Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Stock Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Its Position by $23.32 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 536,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 55.20% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 432,633 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $114.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,722 shares, and cut its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 175,120 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 51,006 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 59,516 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co reported 9,660 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 41,635 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc owns 7,939 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited reported 600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 70,800 shares. 33,249 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Howland Mgmt reported 0.75% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 1.58M shares. Vista Capital Partners Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 39,952 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt reported 14,810 shares.