Vista Capital Partners Holding in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Decreased by $337,512 as Valuation Rose; China Unicom (Hong Kong) LTD (CHU) Shares Declined While Old National Bancorp Decreased Its Holding by $332,292

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04M market cap company. It closed at $7.8 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (CHU) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 27,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.95% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 40,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 23,677 shares traded. China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) has declined 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 301 shares to 1,248 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

More notable recent China Unicom (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba files for major Hong Kong listing – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian Opens in East Shenzhen – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about China Unicom (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Undervaluation May Lead To A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMTD International Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results – Stockhouse” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” on October 17, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” published on February 08, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 13, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 2 shares. James Invest Incorporated owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 7,350 shares. Vista Capital Partners Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 359,482 shares. Blackrock holds 1,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 68,728 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 191,400 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability accumulated 179,808 shares.