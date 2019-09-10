Vista Capital Partners Has Upped Position in Portland General Elec (POR) as Valuation Rose; Kroger Co. (KR) Shareholder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Cut Holding by $460,416

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 28,844 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 48,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 3.19M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 87,553 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcan Inc. by 20,389 shares to 34,420 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,400 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $321.70 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.02% or 5.96M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tobam has 1.57% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.26M shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has 67.90 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 3.27M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs. Country Trust Financial Bank has 1.02 million shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 40,046 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson accumulated 95,136 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 5.99M shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 36,110 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares to 14,272 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,482 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).

